Two young adults arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old Minneapolis man in a Maple Grove park have been released from jail without charges.

Adrick J. Hare, 20, of Maple Grove, and Arianna S. Sylvester, 18, of Zimmerman, Minn., were apprehended Tuesday in Big Lake, Minn. during a traffic stop. Police in Maple Grove issued a public plea for help in locating the two on suspicion that they killed Dayton Leonard Rossetti Carter during illegal drug activity in Lakeview Knolls Park.

Both of them were released without charges on Thursday afternoon. Their attorney, Richard LeRoy, said the two are not connected to the crime, and made an agreement to meet detectives for questioning before they were arrested.

"Of course they didn't do it," LeRoy said. "My personal opinion, based on 30 years of experience, is that they're really going to start hunkering down looking for who did it."

A message left with Maple Grove police was not immediately returned.

