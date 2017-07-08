Sheriff’s deputies in Sherburne County on Thursday arrested two men suspected of being connected to possible fentanyl overdoses in Becker, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two men, ages 19 and 47 and both residents of Becker, were arrested and are facing charges for possession of a controlled substance, according to officials. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

In the past two weeks, Sherburne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two possible overdoses of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Both victims were given Narcan, a medication used to treat suspected overdoses, taken to the St. Cloud Hospital and survived.

Investigators linked the cases to a home on the 10100 block of 14th Avenue in Becker, according to officials.

The Sherburne County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on the home Thursday, where investigators found about 19 grams of fentanyl, as well as more than a pound of marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax.

The task force was assisted by the Becker and Elk River police departments.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were connected to 402 deaths in 2016, up from 344 in 2015, according to a recent analysis by the Star Tribune. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office says it has seen an increase in opioid-related incidents throughout the county.