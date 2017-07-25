The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Friday in northern Minnesota, and there could be a few more twisters across the state Tuesday, the weather service said.

A large swath of Minnesota is under a slight or enhanced risk of severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday, with the west central part of the state most likely to see large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes, the weather service said.

The Twin Cities metro area along with portions of southwestern, south central and central Minnesota are under a slight risk for severe weather. The slight risk area includes cities such as Worthington, Mankato, Red Wing, St. Cloud, Hinckley, Fergus Falls and Brainerd.

In addition to the chance for rough weather in place such as Marshall, Willmar, Alexandria and Morris, the weather service has issued a heat advisory from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Lac qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville and Redwood counties in western Minnesota. Heat indexes of 100 to 105 degrees are expected as temperatures soar into the 90s with dew points reaching into the tropical 70s, the weather service said.

The mercury will push into the upper 80s with humid conditions in the metro area and across southern and central Minnesota, the weather service said.

Storms are expected to develop late Tuesday afternoon across the western part of the state and spread eastward during the evening and overnight hours, the weather service said.

Friday’s severe weather spawned two tornadoes in northern and northwestern Minnesota. The first touched down around 3:45 p.m. near Kelliher in Beltrami County. The twister 200 yards wide with winds of 95 miles per hour knocked down several trees and toppled a couple of grain bins and sheds as it traveled 3 miles, the weather service said.

A weaker tornado touched down around 5:34 p.m. near Glyndon in Clay County. The twister just 100 yards wide with winds of 75 miles per hour was on the ground for about a half mile and did not cause any damage, the weather service said.