Three-game series at Target Field

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (8-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. LHP CC Sabathia (5-4, 4.06)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (9-4, 4.02) vs. RHP Domingo German (12-2, 3.38)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.06) vs. LHP J.A. Happ (8-5, 4.86)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (60-38), 13-16 over their past 29 games, lost two of three at Yankee Stadium in May. ... Of Max Kepler’s 24 home runs, 23 have come as a leadoff hitter, tops in the majors. … The Twins tied their 1969 and ’92 teams for the third-fewest games needed to reach 60 victories. … RHP Trevor May’s 49 pitches Sunday were his career high as a reliever. The bullpen was short, so May was asked to go a second inning. … Wednesday’s game will also be televised on ESPN.

YANKEES UPDATE

The Yankees (64-34) are 21-10 all-time at Target Field, but the Twins have taken two of three at home in each of the past two seasons. … The Yankees are second in MLB in runs, fifth in home runs and fifth in on-base-plus-slugging percentage. This despite dealing with a rash of injuries. … OF Brett Gardner (sore left knee) is day-to-day. 1B Luke Voit is testing a helmet with a faceguard after being hit on the chin by a pitch Saturday. … 2B DJ LeMahieu is batting .343 during his eight-game hitting streak.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III