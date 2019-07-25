The Twins-Yankees three-game series did some damage to pitchers' ERAs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Gallen earns 1st big league win, Marlins top ChiSox 2-0
Zac Gallen tossed the first true gem of his young career, and it seemed as if the Miami Marlins' rookie right-hander would have nothing more than another no-decision to show for it.
Twins
DeJong's 3 homers lead Cardinals over Pirates 14-8
Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals are powering toward the top of the NL Central.
Lynx
Lynx's 'A' game remains adrift after Toliver scores 32 to lead Mystics
Wednesday's setback was the third straight loss for the Lynx. Minnesota now enters the All-Star break at 10-10 after a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
Twins
Twins, Yankees produce series filled with offensive carnage
The Twins-Yankees three-game series did some damage to pitchers' ERAs.
Twins
Corbin, Nationals beat Rockies 2-0 to sweep doubleheader
Patrick Corbin pitched six shutout innings for his first victory in nearly a month, and the Washington Nationals completed a day-night doubleheader sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 2-0 win Wednesday.