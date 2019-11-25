The Twins will wear a baby blue alternate uniform for 2020, replicating the team’s road uniform worn from 1973 through 1986.
The team will also wear a special logo commemorating their 60th season in Minnesota.
The alternate uniforms can be worn in home and road games and will paired with the team’s navy blue cap.
“No uniform in the history of Minnesota Twins baseball drives more fan engagement than the old-school baby blues,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a release.
The Twins will also wear the home whites, the red home alternate, the road grays, a navy road alternate and a navy home alternate that debuted last season.
