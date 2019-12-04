The Twins announced Gophers baseball coach John Anderson will get the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award during the team's Diamond Awards banquet.

Anderson has been head coach of the Gophers since 1981, has won Big Ten coach of the year eight times and has a career record of 1,317-887-3. He has 11 Big Ten titles and 19 NCAA appearances.

Joe Kreger of Green Isle will get the team's Terry Ryan Play Ball! Minnesota Award. Kreger played, managed and umpired youth and amateur baseball from 1966-2014 after graduating from Arlington-Green Isle High School.

The Diamond Awards banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Depot.

Twins and Upper Midwest award winners are honored that night. The team awards, which came after voting from the Twin Cities chapter of the BWAA, were announced in October.

Nel­son Cruz was cho­sen the Twins most valu­able play­er for 2019, and also won the team’s Bob Allison Award for lead­er­ship. Tay­lor Rog­ers won the team’s top pitch­er a­ward, and Luis Arraez was named the rook­ie of the year. Catch­er Mitch Garv­er was named most improved, cen­ter field­er Byron Bux­ton was cho­sen de­fen­sive play­er of the year, and pitch­er Kyle Gib­son won the me­di­a’s Good Guy Award.

The Upper Midwest play­er of the year is Nick Anderson, who was born in Cros­by and grew up in Brai­nerd.

Form­er Twin Jus­tin Morneau will get the Kir­by Puck­ett Award that day for Twins alum­ni com­muni­ty serv­ice, and the team’s mi­nor league play­ers of the year — out­field­er Trev­or Larnach and pitch­er Randy Dobnak — also will be rec­og­nized.

Star Tribune photo of Paul Molitor and John Anderson by Jeff Wheeler, 2015