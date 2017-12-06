The Twins today will announce plans to extend the protective netting behind home plate several more feet down each foul line.

It will be the second time the Twins have added to the netting. Before the 2016 season, the Twins added a seven-foot high extension that reached to the end of each dugout. Now the netting will be extended further down each line as the club works to ensure as much safety for fans as possible.

The seven-foot extension that protects fans sitting behind each dugout will be higher.

The Twins already were contemplating expanding protected areas at Target Field when a young fan was hit in the face with a line drive foul ball in September during a Twins-Yankees game in New York. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier was emotional as he called for more netting at major league ballparks, and now he will see it happen.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, in the fall of 2015, recommended that clubs add netting to ballparks to protect fans, and a few have. After the September incident, Yankees officials vowed to take a hard look at extending the protective netting behind home plate.

A few other clubs, including Cincinnati, San Diego, Colorado and Mariners announced plans to expand netting at their ballparks following the incident in New York.