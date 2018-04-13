Steady rain has forced postponement of tonight’s 7:10 p.m. game with the White Sox at Target Field, the Twins have announced. No makeup date was immediately set, but the Sox return to Minneapolis on June 5-7, and both teams have an open date on June 4.

The schedule disruption isn’t likely to be limited to just Friday, either. The rain is expected to turn to snow later today, with several inches in the forecast overnight and on Saturday. High temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s on both Saturday and Sunday, too, imperiling the 1:10 p.m. games scheduled each day.

The Twins won the series opener 4-0 on Thursday night.

Relief from the cold, which has been virtually unrelenting during the early part of the season, is on the horizon for the Twins, however. The team will fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday night, where, despite some showers in the forecast, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s for games with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fans holding tickets to Friday’s game may use them for the makeup game in June, or exchange them at the Target Field ticket office for any 2018 regular season game. Spring Ballpark Pass holders can use the passes only for the makeup game.