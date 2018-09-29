DOUBLEHEADER RECAP

GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios, Twins

Three singles over seven innings enabled the All-Star to collect first victory since Aug. 4 and finish the season with a winning record.

GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER

Mitch Garver, Twins

Quite a return from a concussion for the rookie: four hits and six RBI, all in the first five innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Consecutive doubleheaders split or lost by the Twins, dating back to 2014, until Friday’s sweep.

16 RBI by rookie catcher Willians Astudillo in his past 15 games.

6 Consecutive games with a run scored by Joe Mauer, his longest streak since May 19-25, 2015.

4 Games this season for Aaron Slegers, who pitched the ninth inning of Game 2, his first appearance since July 10.

ON DECK

The Twins are down to two games and two starting pitchers. Saturday, Kyle Gibson will show off his 3.68 ERA and hope he doesn’t add a 14th loss. Sunday, Zack Littell will tote a 7.04 ERA and 0-2 record into Game 162.

PHIL MILLER