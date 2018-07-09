The Twins are wearing T-shirts with a tuxedo look on the front, and “Vote Rosie” on the back during batting practice for the next couple of days, a way to support Eddie Rosario in the five-way online vote for the final spot on the AL All-Star team. It’s a play on the TV series “The Bachelor,” with the tagline: “Will you accept this Rosie?”

“Vote Rosario” is also being stenciled into the dirt behind home plate, just in case you might forget. Rosario said before the game that he’s a little disappointed not to be chosen for the team, especially by the vote of his fellow players. “Everybody votes for whoever they want — close friends or teammates,” he said. “I know my numbers are there. I thought I was good in the first half, but it’s not in my hands.”

The Twins will try to extend their winning streak to five games, which would match their longest of the season. The last-place Kansas City Royals are in town, making the job a little easier. Confidence borne of a sweep of the Orioles can’t hurt, Paul Molitor said.

“The whole idea of momentum is guys going out there collectively believing you’re going to win a game,” Molitor said. “And when you’re coming off a series where you did a lot of aspects of the game — you pitched well, you got timely hitting, you took advantage of the other team’s mistakes — you start to get that feeling.”

Jose Berrios is on the mound for the Twins tonight, his first start since learning he will represent the Twins in next Tuesday’s All-Star game at Nationals Park. That new status can’t hurt his confidence, Molitor said. “I would imagine that’s an affirmation for him,” Molitor said. “The fact that the people who make those decisions are in the game, I’m sure that carries some weight.”

Berrios will throw to Bobby Wilson, but Mitch Garver will play too, as the designated hitter. Logan Morrison gets the night off against Royals lefthander Danny Duffy, who is 5-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 14 career starts against the Twins.

Here are the lineups for the first of three with Kansas City:

ROYALS

Merrifield 2B

Bonifacio RF

Moustakas 3B

Perez C

Duda 1B

Herrera CF

Gordon LF

Escobar SS

Mondesi DH

Duffy LHP

TWINS

Mauer 1B

Rosario LF

Dozier 2B

Escobar 3B

Grossman RF

Garver DH

Kepler CF

Polanco SS

Wilson C

Berrios RHP