The Twins’ offense hasn’t been starved for production through the season’s first three weeks, scoring a healthy 5.2 runs per game and ranking third in the AL in on-base-plus-slugging. But they’ve done it largely without run-scoring hits from their most heralded free-agent pickups.

On a cold, wet night at Target Field, that changed. Nelson Cruz drove in his first runs in more than two weeks, Marwin Gonzalez picked up his second RBI since Opening Day, and the Twins broke their two-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Jake Odorizzi waited out a 54-minute rain delay before first pitch, then limited Toronto to nothing but singles, a half-dozen in all, over 5 2/3 innings. Odorizzi struck out six and didn’t allow a Blue Jay to reach second base after Justin Smoak drove in Freddy Galvis with a first-inning single. Three Twins relievers pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, and none of them let a Toronto runner advance past first base, either.

The top of the Twins’ lineup, meanwhile, feasted on rookie righthander Trent Thornton, tagging him with three doubles and three singles over 4 1/3 innings. Most notable was the identity of the hottest hitters: Cruz and Gonzalez, the Twins’ highest-paid players, who signed free-agent contracts over the winter. Cruz, a designated hitter who was sidelined for a week while the Twins visited National League parks, last drove in a run on April 2 — until he faced Thornton with runners on second and third in the first inning.

Cruz lined a single so center so hard, only Max Kepler was able to score, with Jorge Polanco held up at third. Polanco scored when Eddie Rosario hit into a double play moments later.

Cruz, taking advantage of hitting behind one of the American’s League’s hottest hitters, struck again in the third inning. After Polanco led off with a double, hit 10th extra-base hit of the season, Cruz cracked a double of his own to left field, racking up another RBI.

Twins third baseman Marwin Gonzalez hit an RBI single to left center in the fifth inning, scoring Nelson Cruz.

And Thornton’s final run of the night was driven in by Gonzalez, the utility man who entered the game batting only .184. Cruz drew a walk off Thornton, and after Jays manager Charlie Montoya called upon righthander Elvis Luciano to relieve him, C.J. Cron walked, bringing up Gonzalez, whose ninth-inning home run on Tuesday was his first run production since the season’s first game. Gonzalez lined a single to left field, increasing the Twins’ lead to 4-1 and collecting just his fourth RBI of the season.

Thanks to the daylong showers and mid-40s temperatures, the Twins set a new low in attendance on Wednesday. Only 11,465 bought tickets to the game, the smallest crowd in Target Field history. The last four games have included the four smallest crowds ever at Target Field.