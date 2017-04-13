DETROIT — Each homer traveled a little farther on Thursday, and with them, the Twins’ two-game losing streak got a little further away.

Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler and Miguel Sano all hammered pitches into the Comerica Park seats, and Minnesota won an April game at Comerica Park for the first time since 2012, in an 11-5 rout of the Tigers.

Grossman smacked a two-run shot just inside the foul pole in the third inning, Kepler rocketed a three-run shot 15 runs deep into the right field stands in the fifth, and Sano absolutely obliterated an Anibal Sanchez fastball into the center field shrubbery in the sixth, a three-run blast that completed the Twins’ first 10-run eruption since last Sept. 4.

The homers allowed the Twins to salvage a split of their six-game road trip to Chicago and Detroit, Climb back atop the AL Central standings, and snap their nine-game losing streak in April games in Detroit.

It also made a winner of Phil Hughes, who allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings, and helped earn Justin Haley, who handled the remaining 3 1/3 innings, his first career save.

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton connected for home runs off Hughes, but the righthander enjoyed a three-inning hitless stretch that allowed the Twins to overtake Detroit’s early two-run lead.

Jordan Zimmermann walked a career-high five batters, and the Twins battered Sanchez for six runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Byron Buxton helped spark the five-run sixth inning by leading off with a bunt towards first base to Cabrera, who could not shovel the ball to Sanchez at first base in time to get the speedy outfielder. That snapped an 0-for-11 skid by Buxton, and he quickly moved up on a stolen base and wild pitch.

Buxton scored on a Joe Mauer single, and Sano followed with a long home run, his third of the year.

A Kepler double and Chris Gimenez single ended the Twins’ scoring.

The Twins return home to starta 10-game homestand Friday night against the White Sox.