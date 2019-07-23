THREE TIMES THE FUN

The Twins turned their 13th triple play in team history — and four of those have come against the Yankees. The first of those was a strikeout and two caught stealings; the last three were the more conventional 5-4-3 variety.

Date Inn. Batter Players

5-29-82 2nd Roy Smalley Sal Butera-Gary Gaetti-

Kent Hrbek-Terry Felton

7-19-84 2nd Rick Cerone Gary Gaetti-Tim Teufel-

Kent Hrbek

4-5-88 8th Rafael Santana Gary Gaetti-Steve

Lombardozzi-Kent Hrbek

7-22-19 1st Edwin Encarnacion Luis Arraez-Jonathan

Schoop-Miguel Sano