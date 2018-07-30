The Twins have traded reliever Zach Duke to the Seattle Mariners for righthanded pitcher Chase De Jong and third baseman Ryan Costello.

The trade announcement came before Monday's game against Cleveland at Target Field. The nonwaiver major league trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Duke, signed to a $2.15 million contract as a free agent before this season, has been in 45 games and is 3-4 with a 3.62 ERA in 37.1 innings. He struck out 39 and did not allow a home run. Duke has 513 career appearances, 10th among active lefthanded pitchers.

To replace Duke on the roster, reliever Addison Reed was activated after a rehab assignment in Class AAA Rochester. Reed missed 16 games because of right triceps tightness.

De Jong, 24, pitched in seven games for the Mariners last season, going 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA. The 6-4 righthander started 21 games this season for Class AA Arkansas, going 5-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 120.2 innings. He originally was a second-round pick of Toronto in the 2012 draft and was in the Blue Jays organization until 2015, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seattle picked him up before last season.

Costello, 22, has a league-leading 16 home runs with a .266 average and 70 RBI this season for Clinton of the Class A Midwest League. He was the Mariners' 31st round choice in 2017 out of Central Connecticut.

Reed, also signed as an offseason free agent, is 1-5 with a 4.83 ERA in 41 games for the Twins.

The Twins sent $75,000 to the Mariners to pay part of Duke's remaining salary, and the Mariners will pick up the remaining $600,000, a major league baseball source confirmed.

La Velle E. Neal III contributed to this story