Kevin Chapman, a lefthanded relief specialist with 58 games of major league experience, has been acquired by the Twins from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for utility player Danny Santana, the team announced Monday night.

Chapman, 29, owns a career 4.09 ERA in parts of four seasons with the Astros, including a strong rookie season in 2013 when he posted a 1.77 ERA in 25 appearances. Atlanta claimed the Florida native off waivers in March, but sent him to Class AAA at the end of spring training. Chapman, a fourth round pick of the Royals in 2010 who has been plagued by control problems, was off to a subpar start to the 2017 season at Gwinnett this year, allowing 10 runs in 11 2.3 innings.

Chapman has held lefthanders to a .263 average over his major-league career, compared to .250 against righthanders, but has never allowed a home run to a lefthander. He will be assigned to Class AAA Rochester.

The Twins designated Santana, 26, for assignment on Friday, after he went 5-for-25 (.200) over the first month of the season. The Twins also have yet to make a move with righthander reliever Michael Tonkin, who was designated for assignment on Saturday.

