– The July trade deadline has come and gone, but the Twins weren’t done dealing away veterans.

Veteran closer Fernando Rodney was traded to Oakland on Thursday night for pitcher Dakota Chalmers, a righthander at Class A Beloit.

Rodney departs after recording 25 saves in his first season with the Twins. He is 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA this season. The 41-year-old has 325 career saves over 16 major league seasons and is joining his 10th major league team.

Chalmers, 21, was a third-round pick in 2015 out of North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. In four minor league seasons with the A's, he has a 4.08 ERA with 137 strikeouts and 91 walks in 121 1/3 innings. He has pitched only five innings this season and is on the disabled list.

Rodney becomes the sixth veteran traded away by the Twins in recent weeks, joining infielders Brian Dozier (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Eduardo Escobar (Arizona) and pitchers Zach Duke (Seattle), Lance Lynn (New York Yankees) and Ryan Pressly (Houston). The Twins had a $4.25 million option on Rodney for 2019, with a $250,000 buyout.