The Twins sent Gold Glove second baseman Brian Dozier to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, capping a whirlwind where Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey traded five key players in the space of five days.

In return for Dozier, the Twins get veteran second baseman Logan Forsythe, and two prospects playing for the Class AA Tulsa Drillers of the Texas League — outfielder Luke Raley and Class AA lefthanded pitcher Devin Smeltzer.

Forsythe, a 31-year-old with a .247 career batting average, and Dozier have identical $9 million salaries and will both be free agents at season’s end.

Raley, 23, has 17 home runs in 93 games for Tulsa. Smeltzer, 22, is 5-5 in 23 games (14 starts) with a 4.73 ERA.

Dozier, an All-Star in 2015, was with the Twins for seven seasons, hitting .248 with 167 home runs and 491 RBI. He set an American League record for home runs by a second baseman in 2016 when he hit 42.

Harmon Killebrew, who did it eight times, is the only other Twins player to hit more than 40 home runs in a season.

Dozier, 31, was an eighth-round pick of the Twins in 2009 after his junior season at Southern Mississippi. He made his major league debut in 2012 and played 147 games or more in every full season since. Since 2014, he leads the Twins in games, hits, runs and home runs.

On Friday, the Twins sent third baseman Eduardo Escobar to Arizona and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to Houston. On Monday, starting pitcher Lance Lynn went to the Yankees and reliever Zach Duke to Seattle. All except Pressly are pending free agents.

The Twins, 49-56, are eight games behind first place Cleveland in the American League Central. The teams play the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at Target Field.

Ehire Adrianza will replace Dozier at second until Forsythe’s arrival. After a day game Wednesday, the Twins have Thursday off, so Forsythe’s first game will probably be Friday night at Target Field against Kansas City.

The Twins’ expected second baseman of the future is former first round pick Nick Gordon, who is playing at Class AAA Rochester.