– The Twins have agreed to a with veteran reliever Fernando Rodney, pending Rodney passing a physical exam.

The 2018 contract has a $4.25 million base with $1.75 million in possible incentives, sources confirmed. There is also a team $4.25 option for 2019; if the Twins don’t pick it up, there’s a $250,000 buyout.

Rodney, who will be 41 when next season starts, has 300 career saves.

The 5-11, 240-pound Rodney, known for pitching with his cap askew, had 39 saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He had 65 strikeouts in 55.1 innings, but his ERA was 4.23.

Rodney broke into the major leagues in 2002 and pitched seven seasons for the Detroit Tigers. The Dominican native also pitched for the Angels, Rays, Mariners, Cubs, Padres and Marlins.