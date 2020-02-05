The Twins will give up top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to land Los Angeles Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda in a three-team deal that was in the process of being completed Tuesday night.

The blockbuster part of the trade will send 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and All-Star starting pitcher David Price from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers.

Maeda, who is 47-35 with Los Angeles the past four seasons, will come to the Twins and the 21-year-old Graterol will go to Boston, which also will get outfielder Alex Vergudo from the Dodgers.

Betts' contract for 2020 is $27 million, and he will be a free agent when the season ends unless the Dodgers sign him to a long-term deal.

MLB.com's Jon Heyman reported the Red Sox will pay half of the $96 million due over three years on Price's contract. The three-team deal also was reported by ESPN.

The trades cannot be made official until the teams have reviewed medical records.

Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda was acquired by the Twins as part of a blockbuster, three-team deal. The Japanese veteran is 47-35 the past four seasons.

Maeda, 31, was a star in Japanese baseball before coming to the Dodgers for the 2016 season on an eight-year contract. He was 16-11 as a rookie with a 3.48 ERA, and pitched in the World Series for Los Angeles in 2017 and 2018. The 6-1 righthander has 641 strikeouts in 589 innings.

Maeda's contract runs through 2023 with a base salary of $3.25 million per season, but he does have incentives based on innings pitched and starts.

Graterol made his major league debut for the Twins last season and pitched in the playoffs.

He consistently passed 100 miles per hour with his fastball, and the team was deciding whether he would be a starter or a reliever as it headed into spring training.

He underwent Tommy John elbow ligament surgery in 2016, missed nearly a year and a half, and has pitched only about 200 innings in the minor leagues since returning.

Betts, 27, sought a record contract from the Red Sox, who had the highest payroll in baseball last season and are trying to avoid the luxury tax which is charged teams who exceed $208 million in payroll.

Boston won the World Series in 2018 when Betts won his MVP award and the AL batting championship — a year when Price was AL Comeback Player of the Year — but the Red Sox missed the playoffs last season and manager Alex Cora lost his job because of Major League Baseball's investigation into charges the team stole signs electronically.

That investigation has not wrapped up, and the Red Sox are still without a manager.

Betts was on the trade block over the winter amid reports he wants a long-term deal worth more than $400 million.

A Gold Glove winning outfielder, his batting average dropped from .346 in 2018 to .295 last season.

The Twins signed starters Homer Bailey and Rich Hill as free agents, although Hill — a teammate of Maeda's with the Dodgers — is recovering from arm surgery.

Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi return to head the Twins rotation, with Michael Pineda also back after he serves the remaining 39 games of his suspension for using a banned diuretic.