Righthander Kohl Stewart, the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft, is being called up and will make his major league debut on Sunday.

The Twins will select the contract of Stewart, who is 0-3 with a 3.98 ERA for Class AAA Rochester in seven appearances, including five starts, since being promoted from Class AA Chattanooga at the end of June.

The Twins will have to make corresponding moves to their 25-man and 40-man rosters to make room for Stewart. Since the Twins have 12 pitchers on their staff, the move will likely involve a position player.

Stewart has had a couple of injury setbacks, but his path to the majors has been a deliberate one. He's 31-34 with a 3.36 ERA in 111 minor league games.

In his last outing last Saturday, Stewart gave up four runs over 52/3 innings to Pawtucket. He started the game in the third inning, as the Red Wings used an, 'opener,' in that game.