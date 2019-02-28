Twins third baseman Miguel Sano on Wednesday was expected to be cleared to ramp up activity after recovering from a lacerated right heel. But it appears that didn't happen.

Indications are that the heel has not, healed, as well as the club would like it to before Sano resumes drills. So he will be in the walking boot a few more days. The laceration, a horizontal cut just above his right heel, is in a tough place for it to heal quickly. The laceration required 12 stitches to close.

Sano was injured Jan. 26 during a celebration for his winter ball team, Estrellas, after winning the Dominican Winter League title. He was walking off a stage when a teammate slipped on a wet spot and barged into Sano, causing him to cut himself on a metal stair. He has yet to take part in any spring training drills.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli should shed some more light on the situation when he meets with the media tonight before the Twins play Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte.

Here's the Twins lineup. Phil Miller will be in Port Charlotte (6:30 p.m. Central) to play the Rays to chronicle all the action. One interesting thing is that Ehire Adrianza will be facing a lefthander in reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell. It will be a test for his surgically repaired shoulder.

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Lucas Duda, DH

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Ronald Torreyes, 3B

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Tomas Telis, C

Luke Raley, LF

Adalberto Mejia, LHP