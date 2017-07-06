

Joe Mauer is not in the lineup for tonight's game, as his sore lower back continues to bother him. And you have to wonder how much he will play in this series.

One teammate I spoke with today thought Mauer was headed for the disabled list. But manager Paul Molitor sounded as if they have decided against it for now and hope Mauer can contribute at some point over these four games.

With the All-Star break coming up, Mauer could get the time he needs for his back to heal. That suggests that he could miss the series then use the break to recover.

"He's doing what he can to try to get himself potentially available late," Molitor said. "It's obvious that we are in a situation where the break is looming and we don't want to do anything foolish to set him back. We'll look at all our options going forward."

My guess Mauer will be available to pinch hit but won't start any of the games unless his back significantly improves.

What if Mauer doesn't play this series. It would be hard for me see Molitor willing to play shorthanded the entire series. Perhaps Mauer will be able to pinch hit, and that's enough to keep him off the DL. Miguel Sano is playing at first base tonight in place of Mauer.

Felix Jorge has arrived and will start tomorrow against Baltimore. Jorge made his major league debut on Saturday against Kansas City and was solid, giving up three runs over five innings. Molitor told Jorge when he left Kansas City that no one knows when the next opportunity will come.

The Twins will announce a roster move tomorrow to make room for Jorge.

For the first time this season, the Twins are wearing shorts during batting practice. It's 91 degrees as they take their swings.

Zach Britton, one of the best closers in the game, has been activated from the DL and is available for the Orioles.

Former Twin J. J. Hardy is out indefinitely with a fractured wrist.

Orioles

Seth Smith, RF

Manny Machado, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Mark Trumbo, DH

Trey Mancini, 1B

Wellington Castillo, C

Hyun Soo Kim, LF

Paul Janish, SS

Dylan Bunday, RHP

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Robbie Grossman, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Jose Berrios, RHP