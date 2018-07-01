– It what looked like a great idea the day the 2018 schedule was released, spending the week in Chicago was not the ultimate summer business trip Twins.

It turned out to be a Windy City Whipping.

Cubs hitters tore into the Twins pitching staff for the third straight game, refusing to let starter Lance Lynn to survive the second inning on their way to a 11-10 victory to complete a three game sweep at Wrigley Field. The Cubs scored a whopping 35 runs in the three games, the most the Twins have given up in a series since the final three games of May 2017, when Houston scored 40 runs at Target Field.

It was the first time the Twins have given up double-digit runs in three consecutive games since Sept. 4-6, 2016.

The Twins did make things interesting with five runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run triple by Willians Astudillo and a two-run homer by Mitch Garver. Eddie Rosario then hit a two-out single off closer Brandon Morrow in the ninth and moved to second on a wild pitch.

But Eduardo Escobar, who hit his 34th double of the season in the eighth inning, grounded out to end the game. Had the Twins rallied to win, the comeback from eight runs down would have been the biggest in team history.

MATT MARTON • Associated Press Twins rightander Lance Lynn stood in the dugout after being pulled during a disasterous second inning against the Cubs on Sunday.

The Twins team bus will take off for Milwaukee after the game for three games against the Brewers. The Twins are 1-5 for far on the trip — after losing two of three against the White Sox before three clunkers against the Cubs. They have lost eight of their last 10 games, and they have dropped to a season-worst 10 games under .500.

For the third time this series, the Twins took the first lead, this time on Jake Cave’s second-inning home run off Jon Lester. But in the bottom half of the inning, the Cubs scored eight runs while sending Lynn (5-7) to the showers.

Lynn lit the fuse himself. He gave up a three-run homer to Lester, who feasted on the 3-2 pitch for his second career home run. The next batter, Ian Happ, sent a grounder toward Logan Morrison at first base. Morrison looked to flip the ball to Lynn, but Lynn was late covering the bag. Morrison then tried to beat Happ to the bag but was late.

That would have been the second out. Jason Heyward followed with a ground out. But Ben Zobrist walked, Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double and Javier Baez added a two-run double as the Cubs took a 6-1 lead. And that was all for Lynn.

Matt Magill entered and gave up run-scoring hits to Schwarber and Wilson Contreras as Chicago took an 8-1 lead.

Lynn was charged with seven runs over 1⅔ innings and has a 14.84 ERA over his past two starts.