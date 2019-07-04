– The Twins will head home Thursday night looking for a little traction before the All-Star break.

Despite having staff ace Jose Berrios on the mound, the Twins were trounced 7-2 by the Athletics as Oakland took two of three games of the series. That means the Twins were 2-4 on the six-game road trip against Chicago and Oakland, their first losing road trip of the season.

Former Twin Robbie Grossman was 3-for-4 on Thursday and was 7-for-10 with three walks in the series. Former Twin Chris Herrmann went 4-for-4 - his first-ever four hit game. Marcus Semien blasted two home runs, including a grand slam off Mike Morin in the eighth inning that sent the Twins packing for home.

To go more than half the season - and nearly to the All-Star break - without losing a road series shows that the Twins have done a lot right this season. It’s just that they haven’t done a lot right lately, as the loss drops them to 7-10 over their last 17 games.

After three games against the Rangers at Target Field, the Twins will hit the All-Star break. They will be in first place in the American League central division, but not with the commanding 111/2 game lead they had at the beginning of June.

The Twins had Oakland’s Tanner Anderson, a righthander from Harvard, on the ropes with two outs in the first inning. Nelson Cruz and Luis Arraez both singled, and Miguel Sano walked to load the bases. Ehire Adrianza then was awarded first base because of catcher’s interference on Herrmann during a 1-1 pitch. That forced home the first run of the game.

Oakland 7, twins 2 7:10 p.m. Friday vs. Texas (FSN)

Jonathan Schoop hammered a drive to the left-center field gap, but A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano - who catches everything - ran it down to end the inning with the bases loaded.

Berrios didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, when Khris Davis doubled on a ball that skipped by Byron Buxton. The former Twins tag-teamed their former club after that, as Grossman singled before Herrmann drove in Davis with a single.

Ehire Adrianza’s RBI single in the fifth put the Twins back ahead, but Berrios’ day took a sharp right turn in the bottom of the inning. He laid a breaking ball over the middle of the plate to Semien, who pounded it over the center field wall for a home run. Berrios then sandwiched a single by Matt Olson with walks to Matt Chapman and Davis. The bases were loaded with no outs.

One run scored when Mark Canha hit into a double play. Berrios then got Ramon Laureano to fly out to right to end the inning. Getting out of bases loaded jam with one run allowed is a victory, but it gave Oakland a 3-2 lead.

While the Twins struggled to score a third run. Mike Morin entered for the eighth inning. He gave up singles to Grossman and Herrmann then hit Jurickson Profar to load the bases for Semien. And Semien tore into the first pitch, launching it into the seats in left for the grand slam.