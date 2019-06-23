42.0

Strikeout percentage of Twins third baseman Miguel Sano. Sano does not have enough plate appearances, but that percentage would lead major league baseball. His career percentage (36.7) is eighth worst in major league history. Here are this season’s top strikeout rates among qualifiers. (Entering Saturday. Source: fangraphs.com)

MLB K% Leaders

1. Wil Myers, San Diego35.5

2. Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay35.0

3. Michael Chavis, Boston33.2

4. Rougned Odor, Texas31.9

5. Javier Baez, Chi. Cubs29.7

6. Leonys Martin, Cleveland29.5

7. Dom Santana, Seattle29.0

8. Steven Duggar, San Francisco28.8

9. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia28.7

10. Randal Grichuk, Toronto28.7