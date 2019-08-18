6.5

Strikeout percentage for Twins rookie Luis Arraez, which leads the major leagues among players who have at least 200 plate appearances. Arraez, who had only 14 strikeouts, also leads the majors in walks/strikeouts ratio at 1.64. (Statistics entering Saturday’s games; source fangraphs.com.)

MLB K% Leaders

1. Luis Arraez, Twins, 6.5%

2. Tommy La Stella, LAA, 8.7%

3. A. Simmons, LAA, 9.2%

4. David Fletcher, LAA, 9.2%

5. Joe Panik, NYM, 9.5%

6. Hanser Alberto, Bal, 9.8%

7. Yuli Gurriel, Hou, 10.3%

8. Michael Brantley, Hou, 10.4%

9. Melky Cabrera, Pit, 10.6%

10. Josh Reddick, Hou, 11.4%