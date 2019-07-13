2.7

The WPA (win probability added) of Twins reliever Taylor Rogers. This rates pitchers by the impact their performances have made, based on how each play has altered the outcomes of games. A change of plus 1 would be one win added, and a minus 1 would be one loss added. This stat can compare the impact of starters and relievers, based on when they have to pitch. Stats entering Friday, courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.

WPA Leaders

1. Max Scherzer, Washington3.8

2. Will Smith, San Francisco3.7

3. Kirby Yates, San Diego3.6

4. Josh Hader, Milwaukee3.5

5. Hyun Jin-Ryu, L.A. Dodgers3.2

6. Mike Minor, Texas3.2

7. Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay3.0

8. Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh2.9

9. Taylor Rogers, Twins2.7

10. Scott Oberg, Colorado2.5