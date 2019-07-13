– The Twins, benefiting from a game-changing play in the seventh inning, fought back to beat the Indians 5-3 on Friday.

Game-changing replay, that is.

Max Kepler looked to have grounded out to end the inning and extend the Twins’ failures with runners in scoring position. But the Twins challenged the play. And won. Miguel Sano scored from third to get the Twins within a run, then Jorge Polanco ripped a two-run double to center, scoring two runs.

Mitch Garver added a solo home run in the eighth as the Twins took the first game of a big three-game series at Progressive Field. Cleveland chugged into to All-Star break having won 21 of 29 games to close within 5½ games of the Twins in the American League Central. Friday’s game was the first of 13 games between the clubs the remainder of the season.

Before the seventh inning, the Twins were drowning in their inability to convert in run-scoring situations — again.

They entered Friday 15-for-57 (.263) with runners in scoring position, mostly propped up by an 8-for-16 outburst on July 5 against Texas. Take that out, and the Twins are hitting .170 with runners in scoring position.

Cleveland's' Jason Kipnis slides as the Twins' Jorge Polanco, center, attempts to field the throw from Ehire Adrianza

The Twins were 0-for-6 in that category on Friday heading into the late innings against the Indians. But with runners on first and third, Kepler hit a bouncer that was gloved by Francisco Lindor, who threw to first. Ron Kulpa called Kepler out, and the Indians began to walk off the field.

Not so fast.

The Twins challenged Ron Kulpa’s decision at first base. And one minute, 42 seconds later, the call was overturned. Technology saved the Twins, as Sano scored to make it 3-2.

That brought Polanco to the plate, and the All-Star shortstop turned Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado around with his drive that went to the wall, scoring Ehire Adrianza and Kepler.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead on Nelson Cruz’s home run to center off Indians starter Mike Clevinger. It was Cruz’s 377th homer of his career, tying him with Norm Cash and Jeff Kent for 77th all-time.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson carried the lead into the fourth before falling apart.

You know things aren’t going well when you throw 20 pitches in an inning before registering an out. That was Gibson’s problem as Cleveland wrestled the lead from his clutches with a three-run fourth.

Carlos Santana led off the inning with by hammering a 2-2 pitch just over the right-center wall for a home run that tied the game at 1-1. Jason Kipnis walked, then ended up at third on an error. Jose Ramirez hit a hard grounder to Adrianza, who played first base on Friday. Adrianza deflected the ball to the ground, picked it up and threw it to second to try to force Kipnis. But the ball hit Kipnis near his shoulder and skipped into the outfield. That put runners on first and third.

Bobby Bradley tapped back to Gibson, who threw to Adrianza for his first out of the inning. Then he got Jake Bauers to flail at a 3-2 slider tumbling out of the strike zone. Maybe he could get Roberto Perez to hit one at a teammate and limit the damage. Nope, and Perez dumped a single to right, scoring two runs to make it 3-1.

Gibson hit Greg Allen with a pitch, and was replaced by Trevor May.

Gibson lasted just 3⅔ innings. Not counting his opening assignment on Sunday against Texas, it was his shortest outing since he lasted 3⅔ innings against Detroit on Sept. 29, 2017.