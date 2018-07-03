– The Twins hoped that getting away from Chicago and getting a fresh start against the Brewers would change their fortunes.

Sorry, bad baseball travels. And some of the issues that led to five losses in six games to the White Sox and Cubs last week reappeared on Monday in a 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series

Up 5-1 after Robbie Grossman’s grand slam in the fifth, righthander Kyle Gibson gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning, Fernando Rodney blew his fifth save of the season in the ninth and rookie Zack Littell, thrust in a tough situation because of bullpen overuse, loaded the bases in the 10th before walking Brad Miller to force in the winning run.

“I think you imagine the frustration of fighting, playing a good game for the most part and having a chance there,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “You put a young kid in a tough spot bringing him in there in his second appearance, out of his routine of starting. There’s not a lot of margin of error there. It is what it is.

“We got the big hit from Robbie, and then we got shut down the rest of the game. They inched closer, especially in the fifth. We just couldn’t hold on to the end. It’s kind of a familiar storyline, but it’s reality.”

The reality:

The Twins’ Robbie Grossman celebrated his fifth-inning grand slam Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. It put the Twins up 5-1.

The Twins are 4-15 in one run games.

They have suffered nine walkoff losses

They are 3-6 in extra-inning games.

They have lost four straight, six of their past seven and nine of their last 11.

“It gets cumulatively frustrating to keep losing games,” Gibson said, “but I don’t think it is doing anything to roll into the next day. I expect us to come out and play a solid game and have a chance to win.”

Gibson singled and scored the Twins’ first run in the third inning. He then singled to left to start the fifth. Eddie Rosario beat out an infield hit. Then Brian Dozier singled to left to load the bases. Gibson was held up at third when most other players would have been waved home.

Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson went to the mound to talk with righthander Brent Suter. Surely, he didn’t advise him to throw an 84-mph fastball over the heart of the plate. But Suter did, and Grossman homered to left-center for his first career grand slam and 5-1 Twins lead.

But Milwaukee responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a leadoff homer by Manny Pina.

The Twins bullpen held the score there until the ninth. But Rodney, pitching in just his second game since June 23, loaded the bases and gave up a game-tying sacrifice fly to Travis Shaw — Rodney’s second consecutive blown save.

Littell, who was sent down to Class AAA Rochester following the game, looked nervous as he loaded the bases in the 10th. Molitor went to a five-man infield and got a force out at home. But Littell kept misfiring until Miller was walked to force in the winning run.

Gibson had two hits in the game, but it hard to talk about his night at the plate.

“I’d like to have a little bit more fun with that,” he said, “but I’d rather go 0-for-5 and throw eight innings.”