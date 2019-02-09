Twins at a glance

Manager: Rocco Baldelli, who takes over for the fired Paul Molitor. At 37, Baldelli is the youngest manager in the majors. He spent the last eight seasons either on the coaching staff or working in the front office with Tampa Bay.

2018 record: 78-84, second place in the AL Central.

Training town: Fort Myers, Fla.

Park: Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

First full-squad workout: Feb. 18.

Additions: DH-OF Nelson Cruz, 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Blake Parker, 1B C.J. Cron, LHP Martin Perez, INF Ronald Torreyes, LHP Tim Collins.

Subtractions: 1B Joe Mauer, OF-DH Robbie Grossman, 1B-DH Logan Morrison, 2B Logan Forsythe, RHP Ervin Santana, RHP Matt Belisle, RHP Alan Busenitz.