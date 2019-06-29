CHICAGO - Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez returned on Saturday, but so did something else the Twins had been missing: Their power attack.

On a sunny, breezy day at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Twins sent baseballs flying over outfield walls — long ones and short ones, and all over the park — the way they did in April and May.

Nelson Cruz crushed a first-inning home run just inside the right-field foul pole. Max Kepler lifted a ball into the Twins’ bullpen in right, then snuck another into the White Sox bullpen in left, just 333 feet away. Miguel Sano bashed a ball more than 410 feet to center field, his third home run in less than 24 hours. And Cruz capped it off by hitting the Twins’ longest home run of the season, a 469-foot ninth-inning blast to straightaway center field that probably brought back unpleasant memories for Twins fans who watched the team’s tie-breaking Game 163 loss in 2008.

The five home runs delivered a 10-3 victory over the White Sox, and an end to their brief two-game losing streak. Minnesota has still not lost three consecutive games this season, going 7-0 immediately following back-to-back losses.

Michael Pineda allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base, worked out of the jam by allowing only one run, and then cruised to his first victory since May 16, shutting out Chicago for the next five innings. Pineda gave up only four hits over his six-inning stint, walked just one and struck out eight. He held the White Sox hitless in four at-bats with runners in scoring position; the lone Chicago RBI against him came on Jon Jay’s first-inning sacrifice fly.

It was the third time in four starts Pineda had allowed only one run, but the first time the Twins had backed him with a big offensive day.

Twins 10, Chicago White Sox 3 1:10 p.m. today (FSN)

That’s because the Twins hadn’t had a day like this in awhile. They hit five or more homers in four April games, and then twice more in May. But not since May 23 in Anaheim had the Twins’ bats exploded like this. In fact, the Twins hit as many home runs on Saturday as they had during the rest of the week combined.

In addition to his first-inning and ninth-inning home runs, Cruz also doubled in the third inning and singled a run home in the seventh. It was the 17th game of his career with five or more RBIs, but first for the Twins.

Buxton went 0-for-4 in his first game back from a wrist injury, and Gonzalez was 1-for-5 — a ninth-inning double — as he returned from a strained hamstring. But if they gradually recover from their injuries the way Kepler, Cruz and Sano have, perhaps the Twins’ lineup will be chugging along at record levels again soon.

For Sano, the home run was a nice coda to Friday’s two-homer outburst. He struck out only once, and drew a walk as well.

Kepler hadn’t homered in 10 days, but broke that drought against Chicago reliever Josh Osich in the fifth inning, driving a pitch that landed right in front of the Twins’ bench in their right-field bullpen. Two innings later, he hit a pop fly that carried just over the wall next to the left-field foul pole. The 333-foot home run is the shortest ever hit by a Twin since MLB began tracking them by radar in 2008.