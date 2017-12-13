The Twins have announced that they have signed Michael Pineda, who currently is recovering from elbow surgery, to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Pineda underwent Tommy John surgery in July and will miss the 2018 season. It's a move for 2019.

Pineda, 28, once was a rising young star with the Mariners, going 9-10 with a 3.74 ERA in 2011. He was then traded to the Yankees (part of the Jesus Montero deal) but missed the next two seasons with shoulder problems.

There had been more injury issues, plus a game in 2014 game when he was ejected for having a foreign substance on his neck.

He was part of the Yankees rotation in 2017, but suffered a partial tear of his UCL ligament as well as a flexor strain in his elbow. He underwent Tommy John surgery.

The Twins have made it clear this move is to see what Pineda can do in 2019. He will be paid $2 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019.

This will be an interesting case for an organization that is trying to improve its ability to prevent injuries as well as help players recover from injuries better than they have in the past.

He has 687 career strikeouts in 680 innings.