The Twins announced the signings of six players to minor league deals Thursday. Five of the players are former major leaguers.

Infielder Drew Maggi re-signed with the organization. Pitchers Danny Coulombe and Caleb Thielbar were added, as were infielders Cody Asche, Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar.

Asche (pictured) was injured most of last season, playing independent ball and with Class AA Portland in the Boston organization. The 29-year-old has been in 390 major league games for the Phillies and White Sox; he last played in the majors in 2017. He was a fourth round pick out of Nebraska in 2011 by the Phillies.

Coulombe, a lefthander, has played in parts of five major league seasons with the Dodgers and the Athletics. The 30-year-old was in Triple A last season with San Antonio and Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He had a combined 4.19 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.

Thielbar, also a lefty, was at Class AAA Toledo and Class AAA Gwinnett in 2019. The 32-year-old has pitched in 109 major league games for the Twins from 2013-15, also pitched for the St. Paul Saints, and was recently named pitching coach at Augustana.

Reinheimer, 27, was at Class AAA Norfolk in the Baltimore organization last season. He's been the majors for 28 games with Arizona and the Mets after being a fifth round pick by Seattle in 2013.

Tovar, 28, played in 31 games for the Angels last season, spending much of it at AAA Salt Lake; he played for Rochester in 2016, stealing 29 bases. He played briefly for the Mets in 2013-14.

Maggi, 30, played at Class AAA Rochester and Class AA Pensacola last season, hitting .258 for the Red Wings in a season that included a streak of 39 games where he reached base. He has been in the minor leagues since 2010.