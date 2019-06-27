Shortstop Jorge Polanco was elected an All-Star Game starter for the American League, making him the first Twin to start since catcher Joe Mauer in 2013.

Polanco is hitting .323 with a .534 slugging percentage.

Starters for the July 9 game in Cleveland were named Thursday after fan voting ended, with the remaining players and pitchers named Sunday.

Roy Smalley (1979) and Zoilo Versalles (1963) are the only other Twins shortstops to start the Midsummer Classic.

The All-Star balloting was narrowed to three finalists at each position (nine outfielders) early in the week, with a 28-hour runoff election that ended Thursday afternoon. First baseman C.J. Cron, designated hitter Nelson Cruz and outfielder Eddie Rosario was also finalists for the Twins.