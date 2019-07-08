CLEVELAND -- The starting lineups have been posted for Tuesday's All-Star Game (Ch. 9, 7 p.m.) at Progressive Field.
Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, elected as a starter, will hit ninth for the American League. Teammates Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi are here; Berrios is active for the game, but Odorizzi is on the injured list and won't pitch.
Twins prospects Royce Lewis and Jordan Balazovic played in the Futures Game on Sunday.
The lineups:
