Indications are that the Twins, who start a seven-game West Coast swing in Seattle on Thursday night, will call up righthanded reliever Austin Adams from Class AAA Rochester to take Trevor Hildenberger's spot on the roster.
Hildenberger was sent to Rochester after the Twins' 8-7 victory over the Angels on Wednesday.
Adams has a 4.50 ERA in 11 games with the Red Wings. In 18 innings, he has walked six and struck out 28. The Twins purchased his contract last August from the Sugarland Skeeters of the Independent League.
The 32-year-old appeared in 53 games for the Indians from 2014-16.
The Twins will need to take someone off the 40-man roster to add Adams.
