Monday’s rain prevented Mitch Garver from passing the Twins’ final test — sprinting around the bases on his sprained left ankle — before playing baseball again. So Garver is headed where it’s not raining.

The catcher, sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain on May 14, is eager to play again, so as the rain kept falling, the Twins booked him on a flight to Florida on Monday tonight, sending him to Class AA Pensacola to begin what he hopes is a short rehab assignment.

Garver is scheduled to work out with the Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, including proving he can run on that ankle, then catch five innings Wednesday and a full game Friday. After that, the Twins can evaluate Garver’s condition daily, but if he is ready by the weekend, it’s only a short flight to the Tampa area, where the Twins will be playing the Rays until Sunday.

Garver, 28, clearly hopes to rejoin the Twins in Florida and resume a season in which he was batting .329 with nine homers in just 25 games.

“I have caught a bullpen while I was here. I passed every agility test they’ve wanted me to pass,” Garver said. “As far as I’m concerned, the training staff is concerned, my ankle is healthy and we’re ready to go.”

If he makes it to Tropicana Field, Garver, injured when the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani slid into has ankle during a play at the plate, will have spent less than three weeks on the injured list, a remarkable recovery from an injury that frequently sidelines athletes for four to six weeks.

“It’s been about as quick of a recovery and rehab process as we could ever have hoped,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Garver said offseason workout program is paying off.

“I know a lot of people might have been sidelined for longer, but I take a lot of pride in taking care of my body,” Garver said. “The preparation I put into the offseason making sure I’m both flexible and strong in all of my joints, that’s a real tribute to how much work I put in.”

Cruz still sitting out

Nelson Cruz will miss both games with the Brewers, Baldelli said, extending to at least 17 days the designated hitter’s absence because of a wrist injury.

“It’s literally a day-to-day situation,” Baldelli said. “He’s doing great, but we’re actually still at a point where we’re assessing him. We’ll know more as we head out on the road” beginning Thursday in Tampa Bay.

The Twins’ patience has nothing to do with their hot streak, the manager insisted. Their 5-4 loss to Milwaukee on Monday dropped them to 11-3 since Cruz had to leave a game with wrist pain and wound up on the injured list, but “we would not feel the need to rush him back if it hadn’t been an 11-2 run,” Baldelli said before the game. “We want him to feel good and feel healthy when he comes back and not be dealing with this issue.”

The injury means Cruz could play a maximum of 143 games this season, the fewest for the durable slugger since 2013.

Praise for Buckner

Baldelli grew up a couple of hours from Fenway Park when Bill Buckner played for the Red Sox, and though he never met the former NL batting champion, he said he knew Buckner, who died Monday at age 69, by reputation. The manager made it clear he is unhappy that most obituaries emphasized Bucker’s infamous error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

“I was very sad to hear that news today. I think everyone in New England knows Bill Buckner, and more people in New England should talk about Bill Buckner as a good guy,” the Rhode Island native said. “He was a very highly respected individual as a person, and you can talk about his baseball career on top of that, too. Because he had a hell of a career that should be talked about more than anything else.”