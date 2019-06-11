Three-game series at Target Field

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (7-2, 3.72 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Leake (5-6, 4.30)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m: RHP Jose Berrios (8-2, 3.14) vs. LHP Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.10)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m: RHP Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.34) vs. TBD

Twins update

The Twins (43-21) follow a 6-4 road trip with a nine-game home­stand against Seattle, Kansas City and Boston. With a 10½-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central, they gained a half-game in the standings over the road trip. … DH Nelson Cruz, facing the team he played for the past four seasons, has homered in four consecutive games. He was on the injured list when the Twins hit 11 homers (and gave up seven) in winning three of four at Seattle May 16-19. … The Twins have won 18 of 24 and have a run differential of plus-112; it’s plus-121 in the first six innings of games, but minus-9 in the seventh, minus-1 in the eighth and plus-1 in the ninth. … Jorge Polanco leads AL All-Star balloting at shortstop. He has reached base in 24 consecutive games, longest Twins streak since Brian Dozier’s 34, which ended in April last season.

Mariners update

Seattle (28-41) leads the majors with 126 home runs, one more than the Twins in five more games. But the Mariners also have given up 119 home runs, second in MLB only to Baltimore’s 127. … The M’s are 15-39 in their past 54 games after starting 13-2 and are in sell mode. RF Jay Bruce was dealt to Philadelphia last week. … 1B Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs Sunday, giving him a AL-high 20 for the season and 400 for his career. … Leake is coming off his first complete game since 2016; he beat the Astros 14-1. Milone, the former Twin, is listed as Wednesday’s starter but will likely replace an “opener.” … The Mariners are a terrible fielding team. Their Ultimate Zone Rating is minus-37 (the Twins lead MLB at plus-19.5) and they lead the AL with 71 errors in 69 games.

Chris Miller