GAME RECAP IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Lopez, Kansas City

The rookie pitched a perfect game through eight innings, throwing 110 pitches.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Perfect games pitched against the Twins.

5 Pitches it took to walk Max Kepler in the bottom of the ninth to take away perfection.

ON DECK

Chase De Jong hasn’t played in the majors since June 15, 2017, and will face Royals’ righthander Ian Kennedy, who is playing his first game in two months after a left oblique strain.

Megan Ryan