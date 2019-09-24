THE CURRENT CORE

Taylor Rogers: The lefthander has been one of the game’s top closers, with 28 saves and 88 strikeouts in 67 innings.

Sergio Romo: A three-time World Series champion with San Francisco, he and his slippery slider came north from Miami and added a crafty veteran element to the bullpen.

Tyler Duffey: Once someone who shuttled between the majors and minors, he has pared down his pitch arsenal, and now owns the majors’ longest scoreless-innings streak.

Trevor May: Has recovered after a rough stretch in July — he has a 1.50 ERA since Aug. 1, and has shown he can reach back for an upper-90s fastball.

Zack Littell: A pitcher recalled five times from Class AAA Rochester this year, he is 6-0 in only 27 appearances and has been helping the Twins escape jams of late.

Cody Stashak: Another rookie, he has stepped up in September with a 1.23 ERA; he has 23 strikeouts to only one walk.

Brusdar Graterol: If the 21-year-old top prospect can throw 100-plus and get outs, he will be a hard man to keep down.

Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe: More rookies who have contributed — and figure to continue to do so, but possibly as starters rather than relievers.

STILL AROUND

Trevor Hildenberger: Did not allow an earned run in his first 11 games in April, then the wheels fell of (13 earned runs in 6.1 innings) and he was sent to Rochester. He’s back, and struggling, as a September callup. Fernando Romero: A closing candidate when training camp opened, the one-time starter flopped in 13 big-league games and, like Hildenberger, has a 2.27 WHIP. Ryne Harper: A Cinderella story as he made his major league debut at 30, he led the team in appearances into late August before going to Rochester. Called back in September.

Whatever happened to?

Blake Parker: The Twins hoped he would embrace the closer role when the season started. He didn’t. After 10 saves in 37 games, he was designated for assignment and claimed by the Phillies (20 games, 4.71 ERA).

Adalberto Mejia: Put on the injured list after an awful April, then DFA’d in July. Has pitched for the Cardinals and Angels since.

Addison Reed: In the final year of a hefty contract, he started the season on the injured list, struggled in a comeback at Rochester, and was released before getting back into the majors this season.

Matt Magill: Had a 1.35 ERA through his first 14 games, then things went downhill. DFA’d and picked up by the Mariners (3.48 ERA in 20 games).

Gabriel Moya: The 24-year-old lefty pitched in 35 games for the Twins in 2018, but was injured in 2019, cleared waivers in July and was never called up.

Mike Morin: After 23 games and a 3.18 ERA, Morin was traded to the Phillies in July for future considerations.