CHICAGO — The Twins’ outfield crisis appears to have passed.

Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez, whose absence due to injury caused the Twins to scramble for healthy outfielders, were reinstated to the active roster on Saturday morning. Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade, called up to fill the sudden vacancies, were optioned back to Class AAA Rochester.

Buxton, whose right wrist was bruised by a Brad Keller pitch on June 14, proved his health during batting practice sessions over the past four days, and convinced the Twins that a minor-league rehab assignment would not be necessary.

Gonzalez played through a strained hamstring until the nagging pain became too prominent, and he was placed on the injured list June 19. He ran the bases and took batting practice on Friday as well, indicating he had returned to health.

Both players will be available for Saturday’s 3:10 p.m. game against the White Sox. Outfielder Eddie Rosario remains on the injured list with a sprained ankle, and Max Kepler also missed a game after being hit by a pitch. The Twins had used infielder Luis Arraez and catcher Willians Astudillo as stopgaps.

Cave went 4-for-33 (.121) in fill-in duty over the past 10 days, with one home run and 15 strikeouts. Wade made his major-league debut Friday, playing right field, and was hit by a pitch and lined out to center in two plate appearances.