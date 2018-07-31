The Twins recalled pitcher Trevor May from Class AAA Rochester on Tuesday to replace Lance Lynn, who was traded to the Yankees on Monday.

May missed last season because of Tommy John surgery on his right elbow following a torn ulnar collateral ligament suffered in spring training that year.

He pitched in 13 games at Rochester, starting four, and had 25 strikeouts and 16 walks in 27 innings, with a 4.00 ERA.

May pitched for the Twins from 2014-16 and was 13-17 with a 5.14 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 203 innings. He had 25 starts among his 102 appearances.