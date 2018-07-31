The Twins recalled pitcher Trevor May from Class AAA Rochester on Tuesday to replace Lance Lynn, who was traded to the Yankees on Monday.
May missed last season because of Tommy John surgery on his right elbow following a torn ulnar collateral ligament suffered in spring training that year.
He pitched in 13 games at Rochester, starting four, and had 25 strikeouts and 16 walks in 27 innings, with a 4.00 ERA.
May pitched for the Twins from 2014-16 and was 13-17 with a 5.14 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 203 innings. He had 25 starts among his 102 appearances.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Era ends: Twins trade Dozier to Dodgers
Brian Dozier was with the Twins for seven seasons, hitting .248 with 167 home runs and 491 RBI. Los Angeles will send three players to Minnesota, including veteran second baseman Logan Forsythe.
Twins
Robbie Grossman talks about losing Brian Dozier and other teammates to trades
Dozier was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, the latest in a series of moves after the Twins fell out of playoff contention.
Outdoors
doesn't publish
Get fishing, get kayaking at the parks. OW4Check back in a few years for the sentimental, tender story from these cabin owners. OW4Dennis Anderson's column…
Golf
Dave Stockton Jr. makes Champions Tour debut at 3M
After 14 years away from competition, the son of a famous golfer turns 50 at the right time.
Twins
Nationals trade former Twins reliever Kintzler to Cubs
The Washington Nationals have traded reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs, exactly a year after the right-hander moved in another deadline deal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.