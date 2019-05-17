The Twins recalled 22-year-old second baseman Luis Arraez, a two-time minor league batting champion, from Class AAA Rochester on Friday, a major league source confirmed.

The team has not announced a corresponding move yet.

Arraez played in only three games for Rochester (5-for-14) after spending most of this season with Pensacola of the Southern League, where he hit .344 in 160 at-bats with no home runs, six doubles and a triple.

The lefthanded hitting Venezuelan is already on the team's 40-man roster and impressed the Twins during spring training in Fort Myers.

Arraez was 16 when he got a $40,000 signing bonus for the Twins in 2013. He moved quickly through the team's system, hitting Class AA Chattanooga last year shortly after his 21st birthday. He never hit below .309 in a single season before last season, when he batted .298 for the Lookouts.

The 5-10 Arraez, whose crouch in the batter's box squeezes his strike zone, has nearly as many walks as strikeouts in his career, and his on-base percentage has never dipped below .345.

He was placed on the 40-man roster late last year to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, which was a mild surprise to most observers, and now has made the majors before fellow Twins infield prospect Nick Gordon.

It's all a little hard to imagine for a kid who learned how to hit when his father strung a baseball from the ceiling when he was just three years old.

"He said, 'Are you hitting lefthanded or right?'" recalled Arraez at spring training. "I was righthanded, but I wanted to hit lefthanded because [fellow Venezuelan] Endy Chavez, who played with the Mets, batted that way. So I swung and swung and swung that way. I still practice my swing every day."

One possible move the team could make is putting designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the injured list. Cruz has missed the past five games after aggravating a left wrist injury Saturday.

Staff writer La Velle E. Neal III contributed to this report