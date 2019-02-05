Pat Dean, whose 19-game major league career came as part of the Twins pitching staff in 2016, signed a minor league contract to return to the organization, the team announced Monday.

Dean, a lefthander whose lone big-league victory came when he outpitched former Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez in Seattle, is one of five players, three of whom have major league experience, that the Twins added to the roster at Class AAA Rochester a month before minor league camp opens. Former Mets and Marlins outfielder Jordany Valdespin and ex-Rockies catcher and first baseman Wilin Rosario signed previously reported contracts, while righthanded pitchers Kevin Comer, who has spent seven seasons in the Blue Jays, Astros and Tigers organizations, and Adam Atkins, who pitched in the Mets organization for the past three seasons, also agreed to minor league deals.

The three former major leaguers have all played abroad over the past couple of seasons. After posting a 6.28 ERA and 1-6 record in 19 games with the Twins, including nine starts, Dean, 29, signed with the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball Organization and spent two years there.

Rosario, 29, who hit 71 homers in five seasons for the Rockies, has played in Korea and Japan over the past three seasons, and Valdespin, 31, played in the Mexican League in 2017 and with the independent Long Island Ducks last summer.

None of the contracts included an invitation to major league camp.