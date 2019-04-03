– The Royals had a great idea on Wednesday. So the Twins copied it.

Billy Hamilton sparked Kansas City to a five-run inning to put the Royals in front at Kauffman Stadium, but Byron Buxton did the same thing four innings later. The result was a 7-6 victory for the Twins and a sweep of the two-game series.

Buxton, out of the lineup due to a bruised back he suffered the night before, was summoned as a pinch-runner after Nelson Cruz opened the ninth inning of a tie game with a walk. Two pitches later, he was standing on second base, having stolen his first base of the season and extended his consecutive-steal streak to a team-record 30.

When Eddie Rosario followed by pulling a 3-2 slider from Wily Peralta into right field, Buxton scored easily, restoring a lead the Twins had squandered earlier.

Max Kepler drove in two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, and Mitch Garner drove in a pair, helping the Twins rally from a three-run deficit. Willians Astudillo went 3-for-5 with a double, giving him a .667 average (6-for-9) on the season.

That the Twins needed to climb out from under a three-run deficit came as a shock, given how routine Kyle Gibson was making his 2019 debut look. But from the safety of a two-out, two-strike pitch to the ninth-place hitter, the Twins righthander drove off a cliff on Wednesday. And nearly took the Twins with him.

Gibson was enjoying a rather routine debut to his 2019 season at Kauffman Stadium, staked to a two-run lead and facing only token resistance — in the form of a first-inning triple by Adalberto Mondesi and an RBI single by Alex Gordon — from the Royals' lineup. And in the fifth inning, Gibson quickly recorded two outs and got two strikes on ninth-place hitter Hamilton, when suddenly everything changed.

Gibson didn't throw another strike to Hamilton, awarding the light-hitting outfielder first base — where he wasted little time stealing second. With that small spark, Kansas City's offense roared to life.

Whit Merrifield singled Hamilton home to cut Minnesota's lead to 3-2. Then Mondesi hit a slow roller to second base, where Ehire Adrianza fumbled the ball and tossed it underhand to first, too late to beat the speedy shortstop. When Gordon followed with a 411-foot blast over the center field wall, the Twins suddenly trailed.

But the inning, worst of the Twins' season so far, wasn't over. Jorge Polanco fielded a Jorge Soler ground ball and threw it over first baseman Tyler Austin's head for an error. Ryan O'Hearn and Chris Swings followed with ground-ball singles, and Gibson's day was abruptly finished, behind 6-3.

But Adalberto Mejia allowed only a walk in 2⅓ scoreless innings, and Trevor May pitched 1⅔ innings to earn the victory. Blake Parker retired Gordon to end the game and improve the Twins to 4-1 on the season.

The Twins have Thursday off before beginning a three-game series in Philadelphia on Friday night.