Logan Morrison’s All-Star break will start four days early.

The Twins’ first baseman and designated hitter, bothered in recent weeks by soreness in his left hip, has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. His roster spot will be taken by Ehire Adrianza, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him 10 days ago.

Morrison, batting .193 with 11 home runs in his first season with the Twins, has been diagnosed with a left hip impingement, though the injury is not believed to be serious. With MLB teams taking four days off next week for the All-Star break, it's possible Morrison could miss only six games while recovering.

Adriana has batted .261 in 64 games this season, mostly filling in at shortstop during Jorge Polanco’s steroids suspension. With Polanco back, Adrianza could return to his utility role that he filled in 70 games last year.