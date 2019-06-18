The Twins have placed outfielder Byron Buxton and infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list and recalled outfielder Jake Cave and infielder Luis Arraez from Class AAA Rochester.

Buxton's move is retroactive to Saturday, a day after he was hit on the right wrist with a pitch during a game against the Royals. So he can return June 25.

Adrianza has abdominal issues. He was hitting .271 with four home runs in 43 games; Arraez played in 10 games earlier this season for the Twins when Nelson Cruz was on the IL and stayed hot at Rochester, where he was hitting .346 in 13 games since his demotion.

Buxton tested the wrist before Monday’s game, tests that included swinging in the indoor batting cage. Suspicion that Buxton would land on the IL arose when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was asked after the game how Buxton did on his test.

“We don’t have any real updates right now besides the fact that it went well,” he said. “I think we should have something for everyone tomorrow.”

If everything really went well, Baldelli would have said Buxton will increase activities on Tuesday or be available off the bench. Or something that would confirm that a step forward was made. That’s when a IL move seemed more likely.

Cave is batting .326 with five homers and 25 RBI in 33 games for the Red Wings.

Krol signed

The Twins have signed lefthander Ian Krol to a minor league deal and assigned him to Class AAA Rochester.

Krol signed a minor league deal with the Reds in January and posted a 5.33 ERA in 28 games at Class AAA Louisville -- but nine of the 15 earned runs off him have come in the last six outings. Through his first 22 games, Krol had a 2.61 ERA, but the Reds major league bullpen has been one of the best in the game and has been hard to break into. Krol actually is the third reliever to leave Louisville during the season to look for a better situation.

Rochester could use another lefthander in its bullpen and, if Krol pitches well he could force the Twins to take a look at him. Krol, 28, has pitched in 225 major league games, posting a 4.50 ERA.

