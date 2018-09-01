More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins offense comes through on a night starting pitching, defense did not
The Twins tied a season high with eight runs in the fifth inning as they beat the Rangers in the first game of a three-game series
Twins
Rosario still sore, could miss rest of Twins road trip into next week
The Twins begin a three-game series against the Rangers on Friday night without their best offensive player. Eddie Rosario is battling a sore upper left quadriceps.
Sports
Twins on Facebook with Glen Perkins; Polanco still out
Former Twins closer Glen Perkins will be the on-air analyst and answer questions from Facebook users. His media pass has his uniformed mug shot from his playing days.
Twins
Rogers shows rare emotion on the mound for Twins
Taylor Rogers, uniformly stoic on the field, turned toward home plate and pointed at umpire Ed Hickox after Melky Cabrera's one-out single.
Twins
Berrios goes for win No. 12 as Twins wrap up series against Oakland
This is the last game of the Twins' homestand. After a day off on Monday, they will head to Cleveland to kick off a three-city, nine-game road trip
