Monday was a holiday, it wasn’t particularly nice outside and the red-hot Twins were playing a regional rival.

Buoyed by those factors and perhaps others, the Twins vs. Brewers game on Fox Sports North on Memorial Day had a whopping 11.6 household rating — the largest for a Twins game on FSN since Sept. 21, 2010, when the Twins played Cleveland and drew a 12.5 rating.

It was also the highest-rated Twins game in May ever on FSN, according to FSN Director of Communications Becky Ross Mielke.

One rating point represents 17,600 households in this market, meaning more than 200,000 households were tuned into the game.

The Twins lost Monday’s game 5-4, but the followed up with a 5-3 victory Tuesday in front of another big TV audience. That game — not on a holiday, and with better weather, though still against the Brewers — did a 10.0 rating. Aside from Monday’s game, that’s the highest rating for a Twins game on FSN since 2011.

Overall, the Twins’ TV audience is up 35 percent this year over last year, Ross Mielke said.